Xiaomi EV Launch March 2024 will begin shortly at 7 PM at GMT+8 time. However, the launch will be live streamed and viewed in India at 4:30 PM. The company will unveil its highly anticipated Xiaomi SU7 all-electric sedan in China. Xiaomi SU7 will be launched with impressive features and a wide range. Xiaomi unveiled its SU7 in two options - the standard variant with a 73.6kWh battery that is claimed to offer 668km and the second variant with 101kWh that is claimed to provide up to 800km range on a single charge. According to a report by India Today, the Xiaomi SU7 price will be CNY 5,00,000 (around Rs 57,67 lakh). Also, another report said the car will be launched in four variants - Regular version, Pro version, Max version and Founders Edition. Watch the SU7 live-streaming information here. Citroen Basalt Vision Unveiled, Will Launch in Second Half of 2024; Check Expected Engine, Transmission and Other Details of New Citroen Coupe SUV.

Xiaomi SU7 Launch March 2024 Event Live Streaming Link:

