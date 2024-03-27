Poissy, March 27: Citroen Basalt Vision, a compact-sized SUV coupe, has been unveiled with a bold design. Citroen announced its new model in India on March 27, 2024, at 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time. In its official post on X, the French automobile company announced that the new Citroen Basalt Vision was developed "especially for the needs and desires of Indian consumers. It confirmed that the car's first form would be unveiled today.

After launching Citroen C3 Aircross in India, the company's new model is expected to attract customers who might be searching for a locally produced vehicle with more space and comfort. Citroen's new Basalt Vision follows a new concept in the B segment, which is associated with small cars that are fuel-efficient and budget-friendly. According to the official post by Citroen-brand owner Stellantis, the new SUV coupe concept will first go on sale in India and then in South America in the second half of 2024.

Citroen Basalt Vision Unveiled, Check Pictures:

The post said that the Citroen Basalt Vision expresses modernity, robustness, and reassurance. The company claimed that it was made powerful and muscular. Citroen Basalt Vision is said to have all the advantages of a 5-door saloon, including higher ground clearance. The company said that the Citroen Basalt Vision would appeal to young professionals and families due to its comfortable onboard experience.

Citroen Basalt Vision Specifications - Engine and Transmission

Citroen Basalt Vision is expected to launch with a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. The report said the engine could generate up to 108bhp at 5,500rpm and 205Nm of torque at 1,750 to 2,500rpm. It mentioned that the Citroen Basalt Vision might be introduced with a six-speed "torque converter" automatic transmission. It also added that the torque output would fall to 190Nm at 1,750rpm with the six-speed manual transmission. The report highlighted that these features are expected and not confirmed by the Citroen automobile company.

