Is there a bank holiday today, September 5, 2025? If you are looking for the answer, you have come at the right place. Banks will remain closed today in many parts of the country on account of Eid Milad Un Nabi, also knwon as Mawlid and Eid-e-Milad, and Thiruvonam. According to the list of bank holidays issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will not open today, September 5, in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Nagpur, Delhi, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada. In Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts, banks will remain open today as the Maharashtra government has revised date for holiday from September 5 to September 8. Stock Market Holiday on September 5? Is Share Market Open or Closed on Account of Eid-e-Milad 2025? Know if Trading Will Happen on NSE and BSE.

Bank Holiday Today, September 5, 2025

