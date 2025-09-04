Eid-e-Milad, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, will be observed on September 5, 2025. However, as per the official trading calendar, no stock market holiday has been declared on this occasion. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open, and normal trading sessions will take place. Investors can continue with their market activities without disruption. While banks in some states may have a holiday, equity, derivatives, and currency markets will function as usual. Mawlid 2025 Date in India: Know Significance of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations Marking Prophet Muhammad’s Birth Anniversary in Rabi al-Awwal Month.

Stock Market to Remain Open on September 5

