The stocks of Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) (NSE: MAHABANK) opened in red on Tuesday, December 2, after the government offered to disinvest 6% equity. The stocks of Bank of Maharashtra were trading at INR 57.50 on December 2. The government's proposed stake sale is aimed at bringing the lender closer to the mandated 25% public shareholding requirement. The Centre held 79.60% in the bank as of September 2025, and an offer for sale of up to 5% would bring its holding below 75%. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, December 2, 2025: Ambuja Cements, Hindustan Unilever and Bharat Dynamics Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Bank of Maharashtra Share Price Today, December 2:

(Photo Credits: NSE)

