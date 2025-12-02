Mumbai, December 2: Stocks of companies such as Hero MotoCorp, Ambuja Cements and Bajaj Housing Finance, among others, will be in focus today, December 2, as soon as the stock market opens for business. Investors and traders will be looking forward to buying and selling stocks of during Tuesday's trading session. As stock market enthusiasts prepare to buy and sell shares today, we bring you a list of stocks that are most likely to be in the spotlight during today's trading session on Tuesday. Scroll below to know the names of shares.

According to a report in CNBC TV18, shares of Amber Enterprises, Hero MotoCorp, Ambuja Cements, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Bajaj Housing Finance, KEI Industries Ltd, Afcons Infrastructure, and Bharat Dynamics Ltd are expected to be in focus today during Tuesday's trading session. Of these stocks, shares of Amber Enterprises India Limited, Ambuja Cements Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bajaj Housing Finance Limited all closed Monday's trading session on a negative note. Stock Market Holidays in December 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for 9 Days; Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Notably, stocks of Amber Enterprises India Limited, Ambuja Cements Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bajaj Housing Finance Limited ended in red after declining by INR 111, INR 7.20, INR 7.70 and INR 0.48 each, respectively. Similarly, shares of KEI Industries Limited also closed in red after falling by INR 35.20. On the other hand, shares of Hero MotoCorp Limited, Afcons Infrastructure Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited closed the last trading session of Monday, December 1, on a positive note.

At the end of the closing bell, stocks of Hero MotoCorp Limited, Afcons Infrastructure Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited all closed in green after registering a growth of INR 122.50, INR 5.65 and INR 13.10 each, respectively. Besides the shares mentioned above, stocks of several other companies are also likely to be in the spotlight today during Tuesday's trading session. This month, the stock market will officially remain closed for one day on December 25 for Christmas.

