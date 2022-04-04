Tesla CEO Elon Musk holds a 9.2% stake in micro-blogging site Twitter, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. Musk, even though is very active on Twitter, has criticised the platform in the past. Twitter shares rose about 28% in pre-market trading after a 13G filing revealed Elon Musk has taken a 9.2% passive stake in the social media company.

