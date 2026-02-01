Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, February 1, 2026, presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget for 2026-27. In her speech, she proposed setting up rare earth corridors in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh to strengthen domestic supply chains and reduce import dependence. The announcement assumes political significance as Tamil Nadu is heading for Assembly elections in the coming months, placing the proposal under sharper regional and electoral scrutiny. Budget 2026 Live News Updates: We Will Launch India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, Announces Nirmala Sitharaman.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes Rare Earth Corridors in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha

#UnionBudget2026 Budget 2026-27 | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says,"...A scheme for rare earth permanent magnets was launched in 2025. We now propose to support the mineral-rich states of Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu in establishing dedicated… pic.twitter.com/SAbvyqyffW — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2026

