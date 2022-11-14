Cristiano Ronaldo has lashed out at Manchester United and said that he felt 'betrayed' by the club. In an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, the Portugal star also revealed that he felt he was being forced out of the club by senior figures. “I don’t care. People should listen to the truth," Ronaldo said.

Cristiano Ronaldo Hits out at Manchester United:

Cristiano Ronaldo has blasted Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag in an incendiary TV interview, saying he feels “betrayed” by the club and that senior figures have tried to force him out of Old Trafford https://t.co/uCXuYv2lXf (via AP) — Bloomberg (@business) November 14, 2022

