Stock exchanges BSE and NSE is conducting a special, one-hour trading session, known as the ‘muhurat’ trading session, today on the day of Diwali, November 12. As per separate circulars from each of the exchanges, the symbolic trading session window, which includes a 15-minute pre-market session, will be opened from 6 pm to 7.15 pm today. It is believed that trading during the 'Muhurat' brings prosperity and financial growth. Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023 Date, Time: All You Need To Know About Special One-Hour Trading Session of Stock Market To Be Held on Deepavali.

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023 Today

