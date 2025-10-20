While the entire country celebrates Diwali 2025 on Monday, October 20, 2025, some investors may be uncertain about whether the Indian stock market will remain open today. It must be noted that the Indian stock markets, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), will remain open for business today, Monday, October 20, despite Diwali (Deepavali), Naraka Chaturdashi, and Kali Puja. They will be closed on Tuesday, October 21, when the Muhurat trading session of an hour will be conducted. On October 17, the Indian stock market continued the upbeat trend for the third straight session. The Bank Nifty index climbed to a new lifetime high of 57,830.20. The Nifty 50 index finished 124 points higher at 25,709, while the BSE Sensex ended 484 points higher at 83,952. When Is Muhurat Trading 2025? Which Stocks To Pick During Diwali Muhurat Trading? List of 10 Stocks Recommended by Motilal Oswal.

Diwali 2025 Stock Market Holiday: Is Share Market Open or Closed on October 20

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)