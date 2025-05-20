Hindalco Industries Ltd (NSE: Hindalco) shares gained slightly on Monday on the NSE, up 1.20% to INR 666.25. The stock opened at INR 668.00 and showed a high of INR 671.00 during the day and a low of INR 661.75. Hindalco has a market cap of INR 1.49 lakh crore. The stock remains attractive, with a 10.65 times price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio and a 0.53% dividend yield. Hindalco has had a high of INR 772.65 in the last 52 weeks and a low of INR 546.45.

