Indraprastha Gas Ltd share price (NSE: IGL) opened at INR 221.20 on October 8, 2025, and was trading at INR 221.04, up INR 0.92 (0.42%) as of 9:37 AM IST. The stock’s day range was INR 220.15–INR 223.50, with a 52-week range of INR 153.05–INR 271.85. Investor optimism is fueled by reports suggesting that a potential reduction in VAT on natural gas could significantly boost margins for city gas distributors. Nomura projects a 22% EBITDA increase for IGL if the tax cut is implemented. Despite recent volatility, IGL remains a key player in the city gas distribution sector, with a market capitalisation of INR 30,818 crore. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, October 8, 2025: Tata Motors, Titan and Lodha Developers Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

IGL Share Price Today

