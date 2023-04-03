McDonald's, one of the largest fast-food chains in the world, is planning to close its US offices. Amid layoff rumours, a mail was sent to all the employees last week to shift from work from the office to work from home, reported the Wall Street Journal. Moreover, the new staffing technique of the organisation is not known by anyone. Kyndryl Layoffs: IBM Spinoff Begin Laying Off Unspecified Number of Employees for ‘Profitable Growth’.

McDonald's is Temporarily Closing US Offices

McDonald’s is temporarily closing US offices this week as it looks to notify corporate employees about layoffs, according to a report https://t.co/cBMjfA5TT5 — Bloomberg (@business) April 3, 2023

