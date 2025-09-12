Shares of Moschip Technologies Limited (NSE: MOSCHIP) opened on a positive note today, September 12. As per the latest stock market updates on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of Moschip Technologies Limited (NSE: MOSCHIP) were trading at INR 261.79. Stocks of Moschip Technologies Limited (NSE: MOSCHIP) saw a growth of INR 7.54 or 2.97 per cent in early trade. Moschip Technologies Limited (NSE: MOSCHIP) stocks saw their 52-week high of INR 268.75 on September 8 and low of INR 129.98 on April 7 this year. Adani Power Share Price Today, September 12: Stocks of Adani Power Limited Rise by 3.11% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Moschip Share Price Today, September 12, 2025

Shares of Moschip opened on a positive note today (Photo Credits: NSE)

