Stocks of Adani Power Limited (NSE: ADANIPOWER) opened in green today, September 12. As soon as the Indian stock market opened for business, shares of Adani Power Limited (NSE: ADANIPOWER) were trading at INR 644.10 and rose by INR 19.45 or 3.11 per cent. Notably, shares of Adani Power Limited (NSE: ADANIPOWER) saw their 52-week high of INR 681.55 on September 16 2024, and low of INR 432 on November 21 last year. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, September 12, 2025: Indraprastha Gas, Tata Steel, Jio Financial Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Adani Power Share Price Today, September 12, 2025

Stocks of Adani Power opened in green today (Photo Credits: NSE)

