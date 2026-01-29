Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd share price (NSE: RVNL) traded higher on January 29 after the state-owned infrastructure major announced it had emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a Northern Railway project worth over INR 1,200 crore. The stock was trading at INR 345.10 on the NSE, up INR 2.60 or 0.76 per cent at 9:28 am IST. Investor sentiment remained positive as the development came just a day after Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd secured another contract on Tuesday. The back-to-back order wins strengthen RVNL’s robust order book and underline its growing execution capabilities in large-scale railway infrastructure projects across India. BEL Share Price Rises to 8.78% After Company Reports 20% Jump in Net Profit for Q3 FY26, Check Details.

RVNL Share Price Today, January 29

