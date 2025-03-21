Shares of Manappuram Finance Ltd (NSE: MANAPPURAM) surged after global private equity firm Bain Capital announced an INR 4,385 crore investment in the company. The stock opened at INR 226.00, up from its previous close of INR 217.50, and traded at INR 220.30, gaining 1.29 per cent in early trade on Friday, March 21. Bain Capital will acquire an 18 per cent stake through a preferential allotment at INR 236 per share, a 30 per cent premium over the six-month average price. The deal will trigger a mandatory open offer for an additional 26 per cent stake, potentially increasing Bain’s total holding to 41.7 per cent. Investors responded positively, pushing the stock closer to its 52-week high of INR 230.40. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 21, 2025: Manappuram Finance, Bajaj Finance, Zomato Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Manappuram Finance Price Today, March 21:

Manappuram Finance Shares Rise on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)