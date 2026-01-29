Shares of Bharat Electronics Limited (NSE: BEL) were trading lower on January 29 despite the defence PSU reporting robust financial results for the December quarter. BEL stock was down INR 12.50, or 2.76 per cent, at INR 440.50 on the NSE at 9:37 am IST. On Wednesday, the company reported a consolidated net profit of INR 1,579 crore for Q3 FY26, registering a strong year-on-year growth of 20.4 per cent compared to INR 1,311 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 24 per cent to INR 7,154 crore during the October–December period, up from INR 5,771 crore a year ago. The stock movement suggests profit booking by investors despite solid earnings performance. Stock Market Holidays February 2026: Full List and Holiday Dates.

BEL Share Price Today

