The shares of One Mobikwik Systems Ltd (NSE: MOBIKWIK) opened in green today, December 19, with the stock trading at INR 592.80 in early morning trade. Notably, One Mobikwik Systems Ltd (NSE: MOBIKWIK) saw a gain of INR 64.80 from the previous day's closing of INR 528. The development comes after One Mobikwik was listed with a 58 per cent premium on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). On Wednesday, December 18, the shares of fintech firm One Mobikwik Systems Ltd (NSE: MOBIKWIK) had a dream stock market debut and ended with a huge premium of 90 per cent against the issue price of INR 279. Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today, December 18: Gurugram-Based Supermarket Chain Makes Stellar Debut on NSE, Listing at INR 104 per Share, Delivers 33% Premium to Its IPO Price.

One Mobikwik Share Price Open in Green Today

One Mobikwik Share opens in green in early morning trade. (Photo credits: NSE)

