Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor of New York, on Thursday night, fended off an attempted stabbing at a campaign rally near Rochester in New York State. The accused has been arrested and charged with attempted assault, said Monroe County Sheriff.

Check Tweet:

Representative Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor of New York, fended off an attempted stabbing at a campaign rally near Rochester https://t.co/mRnPdHmfnZ — Bloomberg (@business) July 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)