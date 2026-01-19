Shares of Wipro Limited (NSE: WIPRO) witnessed a low opening on Monday, January 19, 2026, trading at approximately INR 247.55 during the early morning session. Analysts suggest that the stock is finding support near its 50-day moving average as investors await further updates on the company's strategic expansion into AI-driven services. Trading volume remained moderate, with the stock maintaining a neutral to bullish outlook for the day’s session. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 19, 2026: HDFC Bank, Wipro and Reliance Industries Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Wipro Share Price Today

(Photo Credits: NSE)

