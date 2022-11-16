Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma suffered a brain stroke on November 1. She had to undergo a surgery for the same and her CT scan reports showed blood cloths in her brain. Now, the actress has suffered multiple cardiac arrests and has been put on ventilator. According to the report in Indian Express, she was given Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) as per the authority of the Kolkata hospital where she is currently admitted. Sharon Stone to Remove Large Fibroid Tumour by Surgery Following a Misdiagnosis.

#AindrilaSharma is on ventilator support after suffering several cardiac arrests https://t.co/VzexXEfWSq — Indian Express Entertainment 😷 (@ieEntertainment) November 16, 2022

Kahaani actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay, who has also appeared in Bengali television and films shared a post praying for her.

