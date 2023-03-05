Jisshu Sengupta's Bengal Tigers take on Manoj Tiwari-led Bhojpuri Dabbangs at Trivandrum in the 11th fixture of the Celebrity Cricket League. Bhojpuri Dabanggs defeat Bengal Tigers by 5 wickets. Bhojpuri Dabanggs restricted Bengal Tigers in 59 runs at the first innings and scored smashing 116. Jisshu's team bounced back with 105 runs in the second inning but the chase was too easy for Manoj Tiwary and men. Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs CCL 2023 Match Live Streaming Date and Time: How To Watch the 11th Match of Celebrity Cricket League Online and on TV.

Bengal Tigers Vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs Scorecard

