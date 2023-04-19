Priyanka Singh struggled to hold back tears after being humiliated and insulted in the middle of a live performance. During her performance at the biggest cultural festival at Thawe Mahotsav, she was stopped mid-way by the anchor due to some "issues" and the singer broke down due to being treated so rudely at the event.

Watch Full Video Here:

What a Shame! Bhojpuri Playback Singer #PriyankaSingh breaks down after allegedly being insulted, stopped midway of her LIVE singing programme at the biggest cultural festival of @Dist_Gopalganj #ThaweMahotsav. Priyanka was reportedly singing Ae Mere Vatan Ke Logo when she was… pic.twitter.com/uMgcJ9YbgM — Sumit Singh (@sumitsinghAT) April 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)