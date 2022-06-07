Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. As the horror-comedy even on a Monday (week three) has managed to collect Rs 2.25 crore. With this, the total of the flick now stands at Rs 157.07 crore. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Movie Review: A Kartik Aaryan Show Trapped in a Spooky Comedy That's Neither Amuses Nor Scares! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection:

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is in no mood to slow down... Mass circuits are driving its biz... Absence of major films [till 24 June] should help it reach ₹ 175 cr mark... [Week 3] Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.71 cr, Mon 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 157.07 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/zZ26EZxaH1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 7, 2022

