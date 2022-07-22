Ajay Devgn won a National Award today for his film Tanhaji at the 68th National Film Awards. The actor shared the Best Actor trophy with Suriya for Soorarai Pottru. Amidst this, it was Rocketry star R Madhavan who congratulated Devgn for his 'much deserved' win. 68th National Film Awards Winners List: Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru Wins Big, Ajay Devgn Shares Best Actor Award; Check Out the Complete List of Winners.

R Madhavan Congratulates Ajay Devgn:

@ajaydevgn Congratulations on the much deserved National award sir .. so so happy for you . Aweosmeeeee — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 22, 2022

