The 68th National Film Awards winners were announced at the National Media Centre, New Delhi on July 22. The ceremony was streaming live on YouTube and Facebook. Suriya's Tamil film Soorarai Pottru won big at the event. Ajay Devgn and Suriya also shared best actor award. 68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Wins Best Feature Film, Best Actor, Best Actress Awards Among Others.

68th National Film Awards Winners Full List:

Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Actress: Aparrna Balamurali for Soorarai Pottru (Tamil)

Best Child Artist: Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Tak-Tak (Marathi) and Akanksha Pingle and Divyesh Indulkar for Sumi (Marathi)

Best Direction: Sachidanandan KR for AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam)

Best Original Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru (Tamil)

Best Dialogue Writing: Mandela (Tamil)

Best Cinematography: Avijatrik

Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli for Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum (Tamil)

Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon for AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam)

Best Film on Social Issues: Funeral (Marathi)

Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma for AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam)

Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao (Marathi)

Special Mention in Feature Film category:

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Madonne Ashwin for Mandela (Tamil)

Best Children’s Film: Sumi (Marathi)

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Taledanda (Kannada)

Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik

Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum

Best Assamese Film: Bridge

Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazcha Nishchayam

Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi

Best Dimasa Film: Semkhor

Best Tulu Film: Jeetige

Best Marathi Film: Goshta Eka Paithanichi

Best Kannada Film: Dollu

Best Action Direction Award: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Choreography: Sandhya Raju for Natyam (Telugu)

Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir for Saina

Best Music Direction: Thamam S for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Telugu)

Best Background Music: GV Prakash for Soorarai Pottru

Best Costume Designer: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Makeup Artist: TV Rambabu for Natyam

Best Production Design: Kappela (Malayalam)

Best Editing: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum (Tamil)

Best Audiography: Dollu (Kannada)

Best Sound Designer: Mi Vasantrao (Marathi)

Best Re-recordist and Final Track: Malik (Malayalam)

Feature Films Special Mention: Aimee Baruah for Semkhor (Dimasa), director Kavya Prakash for Vaanku (Malayalam), actor Siddharth Menon for June (Marathi), Kishore Kadam for Avwanchhit and Godakaath (Marathi), child artist Varun Buddhadev for Toolsidas Junior.

Non-feature Films Category

Best Film on Family Values: Kumkumarchan (Marathi)

Best Short Fiction Film: Kachichinithu (Karbi)

Special Jury Award: Admitted

Best Investigation Film: The Saviour: Brig Pritam Singh (Pinjabi)

Best Exploration Film: Wheeling the Ball

Best Educational Film: Dreaming of Words (Malayalam)

Best Film on Social Issue — Shared by: Justice Delayed but Delivered and Three Sisters (Bengali)

Best Environmental Film: Manah Aru Manuh (Assamese)

Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges

Best Arts and Cultural Film: Naadada Navaneeta DR PT Venkateshkumar (Kannada)

Best Biographical Film: Pabung Syam (Manipuri)

Best Ethnographic Film: Mandal ke Bol

Best Debut non-feature film of a Director: Pariah (Marathi and Hindi) by Vishesh Iyer

Best Non-Feature Film: Testimony of Ana

Best Science and Technology Film: On the Brink season 2 - Bats

Best Narration: Shobha Tharoor Sreenivasan for Rhapsody of Rains — Monsoons of Kerala

Best Audiography: Ajit Singh Rathore, Pearl of the Desert.

Best Editing: Anadi Athaley, Borderlands

Best Music Direction: Vishal Bhardwaj, 1232 KMS: Marenge Toh Wahi Jaakar

Best on Location Sound Recordist: Sandip Bhati & Pradeep Lekhwar, Jadui Jangal

Best Cinematography: Nikhil S Praveen, Shabdikkunna Kalappa (Malayalam)

Best Direction: RV Ramani, Oh That’s Bhanu

Best Film Critic: No award this year

Most Film-friendly State: Madhya Pradesh

Best Book on Cinema: The Longest Kiss, by Kishwar Desai

