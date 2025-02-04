The special screening of Loveyapa, hosted by Aamir Khan, was a star-studded affair. Held on the evening of February 3 in Bandra, Mumbai, the event saw a mix of Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, and politicians coming together to support Aamir’s son, Junaid Khan, who stars alongside Khushi Kapoor in the film. Several pictures and videos from the screening have been making rounds on social media. Among the prominent attendees, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar and Raj Thackeray were seen posing with Aamir Khan for the paparazzi at the venue. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on February 7. ‘Loveyapa’: Cinema Exhibitors Review Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s Romantic Comedy, Here’s What They Have To Say!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with Aamir Khan

Sachin Tendulkar & Raj Thackeray with Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan

‘Loveyapa’ Special Screening

