Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat suffered a heart attack recently and was rushed to the hospital immediately. Several media reports state that she was at their Panchagani house when the incident took place. Actor Aamir Khan was with his mom in Panchgani and is now admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. A source close to the hospital mentioned that her vitals are good and she is stable now. Advait Chandan Quashes Fallout Reports With Aamir Khan After Laal Singh Chaddha’s Debacle (View Post).

Check Out the Report Below:

#AamirKhan's mother suffers severe heart attack, admitted to Mumbai hospital; Reporthttps://t.co/kTZO2c1ojj — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) October 30, 2022

