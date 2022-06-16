It's Pride 2022, and so we are here to share a trivia with you'll that we bet you were unaware about. Well, it was in 1995, when the Censor Board did not allow a same-sex Bollywood story to come to life. Starring late Irrfan Khan, the film was titled Adhura, which was banned merely for being an LGBTQ+ product. Helmed by Ashish Balram Nagpal, the movie's plot highlighted Irrfan's journalist having an affair with an ageing industrialist. Pride Month 2022: Jinyoung-Ji Sung in Devil Judge, Ahn Hyo Seop-Kim Min Gue in Business Proposal- 5 Kdrama Bromance-Ships That Should've Sailed Into Romance.

Check It Out:

In the film, ironically called Adhura (Incomplete), Irrfan Khan plays a journalist who has an affair with an ageing industrialist. Art dealer and gallerist Ashish Balram Nagpal played the role of the industrialist. Kitu Gidwani was playing a key role as Irrfan’s wife. pic.twitter.com/6j4D9ctmoA — manishgaekwad (@manishgaekwad) June 16, 2022

