Stephen Ireland, 41, co-founder of a Pride group in Surrey, has been found guilty of raping a 12-year-old boy he met on Grindr. The conviction occurred at Guildford Crown Court, where Ireland was also found guilty of multiple charges, including causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and making indecent images of children. His accomplice, David Sutton, 27, was convicted of creating indecent photographs and possessing extreme pornographic material. The court revealed that the boy was taken to Ireland's flat, where sexual activities occurred alongside drug use and viewing pornography. Both men will be sentenced on June 30, with the organisation condemning their actions and emphasising community safety. UK Shocker: Doctor ‘Chokes’ Woman During Sex, Sends Photos and Videos of Sexual Acts With Other Women to Her; Probe Ordered.

Stephen Ireland Convicted

