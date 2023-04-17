Siddharth celebrates his 44th birthday today and his rumoured girlfriend Aditi Rao Hydari has wished him with the sweetest video post along with a heartfelt note. She shared an unseen video from their vacay and wrote in the caption, “To happiness always! movies, love, music,to always having the strongest purest heart, to magic,truckloads of laughter and to never never never growing up!” Netizens Trend ‘Happy Birthday Siddharth’ on Twitter As the Indian 2 Actor Turns 44 Today! Check Out His Pics and Videos Shared by Fans.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Birthday Post For Siddharth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

