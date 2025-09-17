Tesla CEO Elon Musk has congratulated Siddharth Jain, Executive Director of INOX Group, for becoming the first Indian business tycoon to own a Tesla electric vehicle. Jain expressed his joy and recalled his long wait since visiting Tesla’s Fremont factory in 2017. Jain shared the news in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 15, 2025. In his post, he said, “ This one’s for you @ElonMusk. I am beyond thrilled to receive India Inc’s 1st Tesla. I have been waiting for this precious moment ever since I visited the Tesla Fremont factory in 2017.” India Inc’s 1st Tesla: INOX’s Siddharth Jain Becomes First Indian Business Tycoon To Own Tesla EV, Says ‘This One’s for You Elon Musk’.

Elon Musk Congratulates Siddharth Jain

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Elon Musk). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)