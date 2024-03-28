Bobby Deol's role as baddie Abrar in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal garnered him much love. Now, as per Pinkvilla, the actor has been roped in by YRF to play a villain once again. Reportedly, Deol has been signed in for the yet-to-be-titled female spy film starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. "The paperwork is done, and Bobby is all excited to start shooting for the film in the second half of 2024,” revealed a source to the portal. However, an official confirmation on this news is still awaited. Sharvari Wagh to Join Alia Bhatt in Yash Raj Films' First Female-Led Spy Universe.

Bobby Deol Joins YRF Spy Universe?

