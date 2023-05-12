After the success of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2, the actor is now venturing into supernatural territory for which he will collaborate with Vikas Bahl. The untitled project will be produced by Ajay, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, and is currently already in pre-production stage. It will go on floors this June. Ajay Devgn’s Nephew Aaman Devgan To Make His Bollywood Debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s Next – Reports.

View New Movie Update:

