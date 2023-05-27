While shooting for his upcoming film Shankara in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Akshay Kumar decided to indulge in a delightful volleyball session with the local police force. Taking a break from his busy schedule, the renowned actor showcased his sportsmanship at the Police Lines in the city. A video circulating online captured the Selfiee star passionately engaging in a volleyball match. In the video, Akshay was dressed in a black T-shirt and blue joggers. He played with the police staff. It seemed to be a friendly contest. Towards the end of the video, the actor could be seen shaking hands with his teammates and members of the rival team. Selfiee: Akshay Kumar Breaks Guinness World Record with 184 Selfies Taken in Three Minutes During Promo of His Film.

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)