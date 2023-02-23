Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is known for his fitness besides acting, has said that it is important to take care of one's health. He emphasised that it is important to take out time for physical fitness every day. Akshay, who is known for movies like Khiladi, Mohra, Bhool Bhulayiyaa, among others, and is trained in martial arts, said: "Taking care of your fitness is very important. One should take an hour from their day for fitness, even if it is something small and light to do. Fitness is not a choice, it's a way of life, and one should prioritise it no matter what." The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar Makes Fun of Kapil Sharma’s ‘Indradhanush’ Outfit and Pulls His Leg for Flirting With Nora Fatehi (Watch Video).

He is coming on The Kapil Sharma Show along with Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, and Sonam Bajwa as celebrity guests. During the show, Kapil talked about fitness with the guests and Nora said that she has a gifted physique, and she doesn't go to the gym or do any sort of yoga to stay fit, all thanks to her genes. On the other hand, Disha Patani revealed how she loves taking care of her fitness by gyming so that she can indulge in her sweet cravings without any guilt. Akshay Kumar's Clip From The Kapil Sharma Show Recalling His Interview With 'Top Politician' Going Viral; Twitterati Wonder Why They are Not Taking The Name.

Mouni Roy and S onam Bajwa also went on to say that they indulge in a lot of physical activities like hitting the gym, dancing, or doing yoga and eat a lot of homemade food and avoid eating out as much as they can. The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

