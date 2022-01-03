A video of Akshay Kumar from The Kapil Sharma show has gone viral online which sees the host trolling Akki over his interview with 'top politician'. Netizens are wondering why Kapil, as well as Akshay, are not mentioning the name of the politician which is obviously PM Narendra Modi. FYI, Kapil is talking about AK's 2019 interview with Modi. Also, at the end of the viral video, we see Akshay telling Kapil, "Asli banda hai toh naam le” (if you are a real man, name him). Kumar had appeared on the comedy show for Atrangi Re promotions along with Sara Ali Khan and Aanand L Rai. Check it out.

things are so bad even legit superstars take the 'he who must not be named' approach when it comes to modi, nevertheless, didn't know kapil sharma had it in him. pic.twitter.com/lQpUW6PEu4 — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) January 3, 2022

Do not miss the end, Akshay trying to hide his parabola shaped spine by asking Kapil “Asli banda hai toh naam le” — Anjali Sharma☮️🌈 (@AngieTribecca) January 3, 2022

Kapil know if he name .. tomorrow ED, CBI sab agency Ghar ajayeg akshy ko bhi pata hai isliye Kapil naam hi nahin lega — ✋ Hemant:- #WeStandUnited (@hemant_1110_) January 3, 2022

Nothing's new about it. KS has been cracking jokes on Modi without mentioning his name explicitly since a long ago. — Red Skull — ᱨᱮᱰᱚ ᱥᱠᱚᱞᱚ 🏳‍🌈 (@Being_RedSkull) January 3, 2022

