Akshay Kumar will soon travel to North America for The Entertainers tour along with Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, and Nora Fatehi. To promote the same, the team appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. In a promo of the upcoming episode which was recently released, Akshay is seen roasting Kapil Sharma’s dressing sense, calling its indradhanush and pulling his leg for flirting with Nora over their matching outfits. No doubt, the upcoming weekend special episode is going to be super fun! The Kapil Sharma Show: Ranveer Singh Mighty Impressed with Comedian Sidharth Sagar After His ‘Funveer Singh’ Act.

Take A Look At The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)