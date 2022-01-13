Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is all set to be re-released in Gujarat tomorrow on the occasion of Makar Sankranti 2022 (January 14). Rohit Shetty directorial will be re-released across 30 non-national multiplexes in the state of Gujarat.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

'SOORYAVANSHI' TO RE-RELEASE IN GUJARAT TOMORROW... On the auspicious occasion of #Sankranthi festival, #Sooryavanshi will re-release across 30 non-national multiplexes in #Gujarat tomorrow... This move will boost footfalls at a time when there's dearth of new content in cinemas. pic.twitter.com/dOb2ke8jR2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2022

