In a recent media interaction, Alia Bhatt finally addressed rumours about Farhan Akhtar’s road-trip directorial Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Well, debunking the speculation about the film being shelved, she said, "It's happening," and will go on floors next year. Yay! Alia Bhatt's Passionate Reply When Asked About Working During Pregnancy Should Not Be Missed! (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

