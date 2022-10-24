Alia Bhatt has wished fans on the occasion of Diwali. The actress has shared a throwback picture and mentioned “Happy Diwali from throwback me as current me is spending Diwali in bed.” Diwali 2022: Soha Ali Khan Shares Pictures with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu From The Intimate Gathering.

Alia Bhatt On Diwali 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)