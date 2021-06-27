Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has officially wrapped up Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress took to Instagram and shared a few pics from the sets along with an emotional note. She mentioned via the caption of the post how working with SLB was a 'life changing experience' for her.

Alia Bhatt:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)