Alia Bhatt's Plan to Attend Award Show Abroad Altered Due to Family Emergency. According to Times Of India, the actress had to skip the event as her maternal grandfather, Narendra Razdan, is currently in critical condition. Mr. Razdan has been facing health issues for some time, and he was previously admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for a lung infection. As his condition deteriorated, doctors initially considered transferring him to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), but later decided to provide comfort within his room instead. Alia Bhatt's focus is understandably on her family during this challenging time. Alia Bhatt Birthday: Meet the Fashionista Born to Slay!.

