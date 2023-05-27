Alia Bhatt's Plan to Attend Award Show Abroad Altered Due to Family Emergency. According to Times Of India, the actress had to skip the event as her maternal grandfather, Narendra Razdan, is currently in critical condition. Mr. Razdan has been facing health issues for some time, and he was previously admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for a lung infection. As his condition deteriorated, doctors initially considered transferring him to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), but later decided to provide comfort within his room instead. Alia Bhatt's focus is understandably on her family during this challenging time. Alia Bhatt Birthday: Meet the Fashionista Born to Slay!.
Check Out The Latest News Here:
Alia Bhatt's grandfather Narendra Razdan critical, actress skips IIFA 2023: Reporthttps://t.co/B8PXidY7ky
— India Today Showbiz (@Showbiz_IT) May 27, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)