Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick attended the British Grand Prix 2022 and even shared a few pictures and video on their respective Instagram handles. The actress, who recently confirmed about her relationship status, was seen having a great time with the Gossip Girl actor. Gossip Girl Star Ed Westwick Marks His 35th Birthday With Girlfriend Amy Jackson.

Amy Jackson And Ed Westwick

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

At The British Grand Prix 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)