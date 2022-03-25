Parineeti Chopra posted a picture of herself with Ananya Panday from Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta’s star-studded 50th birthday bash that took place last week. Now, apart from their glam outfits, the highlight of the click was also their white slippers. The girls maybe did that to dance the night away.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

