Ace filmmaker and choreographer, Farah Khan turned 57 today (January 9) and so she has been receiving a lot of love from fraternity friends and fans online. Now, the latest to join the league is none other than Anil Kapoor who shared some unseen pics of him with Farah and wished her in style. He also called her 'Papaji' in the caption. Aww!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)