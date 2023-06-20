In a heartwarming gesture, actress Rashmika Mandanna delighted fans by sharing endearing pictures with her co-star Ranbir Kapoor and the rest of the team from the set of the highly anticipated film Animal. The photos, which were posted on social media, showcased the camaraderie and bond among the cast members. Animal is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the movie is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023. Animal Pre-Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Gives Glimpse Into Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film’s ‘Captivating World and Intense Narrative’ (Watch Video). Check Out The Pictures Here: #Animal .. pieces of my heart. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CRsvMqYHjT — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 20, 2023

