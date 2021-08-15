Afghanistan is presently in a tricky position as the Taliban is in the process of taking full control of the country. An Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi posted a plea of help addressing it to all the film industries of the world asking them to help the country and its people. Anurag Kashyap, Alankrita Srivastav, Amyra Dastur and more have shown their support for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

In solidarity

In solidarity... May there be light. https://t.co/WNgVBH9Bsm — Alankrita Shrivastava (@alankrita601) August 15, 2021

Sharing is caring

Please share this everyone. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/KJdQNeyh1z — Amyra Dastur (@AmyraDastur93) August 15, 2021

Call for help

This is scary and shocking. The world needs to send aid. Not stand by and watch the destruction of a people! @narendramodi @PMOIndia https://t.co/PJ63NMr7Tq — Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) August 15, 2021

